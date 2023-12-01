TonMiner（1RUS）資訊

1RUS TonMiner, an active mining company startup, they have over 1.5 megawatts of electricity at their disposal. They are validators of blockchain projects. Their task is to launch Decentralized Data Centers for processing databases, for mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. To increase the number of enthusiasts and active users supporting the development of Blockchain, Decentralization and artificial intelligence technologies. Increase the production of computing power needed for artificial intelligence. Increase the number of community supporters. Recognition of the TON blockchain, STONfi decentralized exchange and other projects. Launch the Proof of Work and Proof of Stake mining processes; If the launch site is successful, they are ready to scale the project.