TON Tiger（TIGER）資訊

TON Tiger is the token from the legendary Pixel God, created specifically for the P2E game Claimy.

Who is Pixel God? He is a true veteran of the TON NFT space, emerging at the dawn of the era of non-fungible tokens. His first collection, TON Sharks, became an emblem of success and community influence.

The Sharks gained user recognition and made it to TON Diamonds, solidifying their status as a legendary and sought-after collection.

What is Claimy? It's an engaging P2E game built on the TON blockchain and integrated into Telegram via Telegram Mini Apps. It brings together all of Pixel God's iconic collections, including TON Sharks, Funny Snails, and VIP Viking Club, as well as the $TIGER token.

$TIGER is the in-game currency in Claimy, unlocking new opportunities for you. Use $TIGER to buy boosts and accelerate your progress, maximizing your gaming experience.