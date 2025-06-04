TOKERO 價格 (TOKERO)
今天 TOKERO (TOKERO) 的實時價格爲 0.154784 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 11.69M USD。TOKERO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TOKERO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- TOKERO 當天價格變化爲 -15.76%
- 其循環供應量爲 76.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TOKERO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TOKERO 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，TOKERO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0289693740157634。
在過去30天內，TOKERO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，TOKERO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TOKERO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0289693740157634
|-15.76%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TOKERO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.40%
-15.76%
-35.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 TOKERO 兌換 VND
₫4,073.14096
|1 TOKERO 兌換 AUD
A$0.23836736
|1 TOKERO 兌換 GBP
￡0.11299232
|1 TOKERO 兌換 EUR
€0.13466208
|1 TOKERO 兌換 USD
$0.154784
|1 TOKERO 兌換 MYR
RM0.65628416
|1 TOKERO 兌換 TRY
₺6.05515008
|1 TOKERO 兌換 JPY
¥22.27651328
|1 TOKERO 兌換 RUB
₽12.22329248
|1 TOKERO 兌換 INR
₹13.26653664
|1 TOKERO 兌換 IDR
Rp2,537.44221696
|1 TOKERO 兌換 KRW
₩213.20102944
|1 TOKERO 兌換 PHP
₱8.6214688
|1 TOKERO 兌換 EGP
￡E.7.68657344
|1 TOKERO 兌換 BRL
R$0.87143392
|1 TOKERO 兌換 CAD
C$0.21205408
|1 TOKERO 兌換 BDT
৳18.92079616
|1 TOKERO 兌換 NGN
₦244.91007968
|1 TOKERO 兌換 UAH
₴6.4312752
|1 TOKERO 兌換 VES
Bs14.859264
|1 TOKERO 兌換 PKR
Rs43.53919136
|1 TOKERO 兌換 KZT
₸79.29429536
|1 TOKERO 兌換 THB
฿5.05214976
|1 TOKERO 兌換 TWD
NT$4.64352
|1 TOKERO 兌換 AED
د.إ0.56805728
|1 TOKERO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.12692288
|1 TOKERO 兌換 HKD
HK$1.21350656
|1 TOKERO 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.42246496
|1 TOKERO 兌換 MXN
$2.97804416