tobi（TOBI）資訊

Art based meme token about a frog named Tobi on solana. Launched on pump.fun 3 days ago, the Dev and artist Alex has been continuosly evolving his art style for Tobi and engaging with the community on X which has led to daily increases in holders and communtiy engagement. Tobi is about good vibes and celebrating meme culture on Solana and the community has really resonated with Alex's art style and the message we have been trying to spread with Tobi through our social media.