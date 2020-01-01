Toadie Meme Coin（TOAD）代幣經濟學
Toadie Meme Coin（TOAD）資訊
What is the project about? Toadie Meme Coin (TOAD) is a cryptocurrency launched on the Solana blockchain. TOAD has a current supply of 100,000,000 tokens, with 80% in circulation, while 10% of the supply is allocated for gaming, and 10% for platform operation + CEX listing. It is trading on Raydium with a $550k+ trade volume over the last 24 hours. What makes your project unique? Toadie Meme Coin ($TOAD) has an active and strong community of over 5500 holders! It has a presale on Raydium and was incubated by Gotbit hedge fund and Playbux. It is an NFT and community-driven gaming platform with 100% transparent Tokenomics, 0% Buy/Sell taxes, LP burnt, Contract revoked, SAFU verified Smart Contract. History of your project. $TOAD is a unique frog meme coin that combines the concepts of Frog, gaming, and NFT to create a powerful and exciting new token, placing community power and control at its core. $TOAD is a community-driven project built on the Solana blockchain. What’s next for your project? TOAD Token's roadmap has achieved significant milestones, including NFT launch, community building, Playbux incubation, and Gotbit hedge funds, launch of quests and the first game.. Additionally, the next step is to introduce strategic partnerships, more advanced games, and establish Adoption. What can your token be used for? TOAD Token serves as a genuine meme token, providing utility through NFT integration and gaming reward earning. Soon, more features will be added. These features promote organic and sustainable value growth within our community.
Toadie Meme Coin（TOAD）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Toadie Meme Coin（TOAD）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Toadie Meme Coin（TOAD）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Toadie Meme Coin（TOAD）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 TOAD 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
TOAD 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 TOAD 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 TOAD 代幣的實時價格吧！
TOAD 價格預測
想知道 TOAD 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 TOAD 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。