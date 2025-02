什麼是TitanBorn (TITANS)

TitanBorn reimagines the classic arcade fighting experience, which we're developing for the millions of fans of fighting games like Mortal Kombat, Tekken and Street Fighter. $TITANS is the premium ERC-20 token within TitanBorn and will have several uses that will benefit both players and investors. The $TITANS token is the premium currency of TitanBorn, with a limited token supply. You can use $TITANS to buy in-game Credits, purchase Stamina points, and bet on yourself in our wagering modes. You can win $TITANS tokens in these modes, or buy them on the market. Our parent company is Revenant - https://www.revenant.gg/

