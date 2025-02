什麼是Tiny Colony (TINY)

Tiny Colony is the first ever Construction and Management Simulation Blockchain Game. In the Tiny Colony Metaverse players can build and grow advanced Ant Colonies, defend their bases against dark forces that roam the underground, challenge other colonies to battles, form alliances and trade with one another to participate in large scale community events. Players will be able to attend community-wide events such as Community Quests, Battle Arenas, Gladiator Fights, Tiny Wars, Tiny Slots, and much more. Tiny Colony is an all encompassing Metaverse with limitless opportunity for expansion.

Tiny Colony (TINY) 資源 官網