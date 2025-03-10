Timeless 價格 (LIT)
今天 Timeless (LIT) 的實時價格爲 0.01691869 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.46M USD。LIT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Timeless 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 30.31K USD
- Timeless 當天價格變化爲 -10.62%
- 其循環供應量爲 441.52M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LIT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LIT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Timeless 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00201146388211628。
在過去30天內，Timeless 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0034971998。
在過去60天內，Timeless 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0080266613。
在過去90天內，Timeless 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0263947347233901。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00201146388211628
|-10.62%
|30天
|$ -0.0034971998
|-20.67%
|60天
|$ -0.0080266613
|-47.44%
|90天
|$ -0.0263947347233901
|-60.93%
Timeless 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.23%
-10.62%
+29.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LIT, or Liquidity Incentive Token, is the core component of Timeless' liquidity engine, Bunni. Bunni is a liquidity engine that was built on top of Uniswap v3. It was initially released in October 2022 as a public utility that represents Uniswap v3 liquidity positions as fungible ERC-20 tokens instead of NFTs. This allows for more complex incentivization schemes to be created for Uniswap v3 liquidity. Timeless hopes that by launching LIT, other projects will be able to incentivize their token liquidity at a much higher level of efficiency. Additionally, Timeless will use LIT and Bunni to bootstrap liquidity in its own yield token markets. Since its initial release, Timeless has continued to improve and develop Bunni, turning it into a full-fledged liquidity engine, with improvements to its tokenomics inspired by protocols such as Curve and Balancer. These improvements aim to: - Encourage the longevity of the protocol by disincentivizing farming-and-dumping and aligning the interests of liquidity providers and LIT holders - Provide the protocol with a large treasury to fund growth and reduce LIT price volatility - Maintain a high level of liquidity for LIT You can read more about the LIT tokenomics on our blog.
|1 LIT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0267315302
|1 LIT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0130273913
|1 LIT 兌換 EUR
€0.0155651948
|1 LIT 兌換 USD
$0.01691869
|1 LIT 兌換 MYR
RM0.0746114229
|1 LIT 兌換 TRY
₺0.617532185
|1 LIT 兌換 JPY
¥2.4949992143
|1 LIT 兌換 RUB
₽1.5047482886
|1 LIT 兌換 INR
₹1.4741254597
|1 LIT 兌換 IDR
Rp277.3555293936
|1 LIT 兌換 PHP
₱0.969440937
|1 LIT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.8562549009
|1 LIT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0977900282
|1 LIT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0241937267
|1 LIT 兌換 BDT
৳2.0578202647
|1 LIT 兌換 NGN
₦25.6343531535
|1 LIT 兌換 UAH
₴0.6980651494
|1 LIT 兌換 VES
Bs1.08279616
|1 LIT 兌換 PKR
Rs4.7416320594
|1 LIT 兌換 KZT
₸8.313844266
|1 LIT 兌換 THB
฿0.5703290399
|1 LIT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.5556097796
|1 LIT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0147192603
|1 LIT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1314582213
|1 LIT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1646188537
|1 LIT 兌換 MXN
$0.3427726594