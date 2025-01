什麼是Tigris (TIG)

Tigris is a decentralized synthetic leverage trading platform on Arbitrum and Polygon that allows you to trade crypto, forex, and commodities with up to 500x leverage directly from your wallet. Asset prices are sourced through a powerful oracle system powered by Pyth. Thanks to our oracle architecture, all orders are instantly executed at the exact selected price. On top of regular orders, Tigris features the possibility to add and remove margin, open a position on top of another and to partially close positions. Liquidity for traders is provided through tigUSD, the protocol own stablecoin that can be staked to receive 30% of trading fees. 70% of trading fees and governance power is distributed to staked TIG. TIG has been fairly launched, with no private deals or VC raises.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Tigris (TIG) 資源 白皮書 官網