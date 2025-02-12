Tidalflats 價格 (TIDE)
今天 Tidalflats (TIDE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TIDE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Tidalflats 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 616.13 USD
- Tidalflats 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TIDE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TIDE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Tidalflats 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Tidalflats 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Tidalflats 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Tidalflats 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-66.46%
|60天
|$ 0
|-95.95%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Tidalflats 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? TidalFlats Studio specializes in Web3 product development, maximizing the value of the PFP community for the web2 audience. By focusing on long-term IP development, we reduce costs on gaming, support, and marketing. Our priority is empowering the NFT community and enhancing games. Our first project, "Project Fidelion," captivates web2 gamers and readers with immersive worlds. Led by experienced professionals, our team combines web2 and web3 expertise to propel Fidelion to new heights. What makes your project unique? Our project bridges the gap between the PFP world and the Web3 gaming market. While PFP projects have a strong NFT community, they lack revenue streams. Blockchain games, on the other hand, have sustainable revenue but struggle to build supportive communities. Our goal is to unite these industries, leveraging the power of NFTs and blockchain games. We believe in the untapped potential of both sides and seek to maximize resources. History of your project. Our first project, Project Fidelion, launched on APR 24th, 2023, achieving 30k $SOL in secondary volume within three weeks. It ranked among the top sales for seven days on Magic Eden. What’s next for your project? Our upcoming game, based on the Fidelion IP, is a simple, casual free-to-play strategy action game. Players can build characters, upgrade defenses, and compete through a ranking system. Designed to appeal to web2 players, it adopts a hyper casual look for accessibility. What can your token be used for? $TIDE is the governance token for the Tidal Flats ecosystem.
