Thoreum V3 價格 (THOREUM)
今天 Thoreum V3 (THOREUM) 的實時價格爲 11,996.71 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。THOREUM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Thoreum V3 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.95K USD
- Thoreum V3 當天價格變化爲 +0.73%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 THOREUM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 THOREUM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Thoreum V3 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +86.48。
在過去30天內，Thoreum V3 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -2,758.2559707670。
在過去60天內，Thoreum V3 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +792.5842402280。
在過去90天內，Thoreum V3 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +4,345.342150636251。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +86.48
|+0.73%
|30天
|$ -2,758.2559707670
|-22.99%
|60天
|$ +792.5842402280
|+6.61%
|90天
|$ +4,345.342150636251
|+56.79%
Thoreum V3 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.01%
+0.73%
+1.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is Thoreum (THOREUM)? Thoreum (THOREUM) is a hyper-deflationary, liquidity mining token that works best on a HODL strategy. The project founders describe it as a SafeMoon 2.0, a BEP-20 token that runs on Binance Smart Chain. Thoreum has five auto rewards ecosystems, and can be exchanged to BNB. Thoreum offers double staking rewards — users can either stake to compound its growth or earn other third party tokens. Staking in Thunder farms and Thunder Alliances farms is also tax-free. Thoreum token owners can earn real static rewards up to 40% by holding the coins in their wallet. This is because while the reflection on each transaction is only 4%, this full amount is distributed only to wallets holding less than 10% of the total supply. Meanwhile, over 90% of the total Thoreum supply is staked in Midgard pools and Thunder farms. \ \ In addition, Thoreum is also hosting a Lamborghini contest, where those who hold onto their coins can stand a chance to win a brand new Lamborghini Huracan. Entries for the contest depend on the total holding value of the THOREUM tokens one has, including the value of Thoreum in one’s wallet, pool and farms. Every $100 USD worth of Thoreum held is equivalent to one lucky draw ticket. Who Are the Founders of Thoreum? The developers of this project are currently anonymous, which is not uncommon for projects like this in the crypto space. Nothing is mentioned in Thoreum’s website or white paper on when the founders plan to dox. However, we might be able to expect them to dox when they move forward to future phases of their roadmap. What Makes Thoreum Unique? Thoreum claims to be the first of its kind to offer fee-free staking using its Thunder Boost mechanism. \ \ Under Thunder Boost, another unique feature of Thoreum is that it gives rewards in third-party coins. Staking THOREUM in one of its earning pools rewards holders with other crypto tokens such as BNB and BUSD, while at the same time earning Thoreum rewards automatically. \ \ The magnitude of Thoreum rewards sets it apart from other coins as well. Thoreum claims to have the highest buyback and burn of all coins at 10% of each transaction, which goes to the “THOR” contract for BNB buyback and burn. This decreases the supply of Thoreum over time, which would supposedly increase the value and benefit holders of the token in the long run. THOREUM is consistently burned at 4-5 million per day, and growing at a rate of about 100 BNB each day. Thoreum also claims to give the biggest real static rewards to holders, where 40% of each transaction fee is auto-give to coin holders. With 90% of the total supply locked in high APR pools, the remaining 10% in the wallet gives holders the equivalent of 40% rewards. Another feature Thoreum possesses is its Thunder Alliance mechanism. This makes it the first reflective token where users can farm in other yield farms and stake their tokens without incurring any fees. This is a result of Thoreum being in alliance with other farms known for their safe, non-rug pull environment. Thoreum also offers a referral system to build up its user base, giving all referees an eternal 3% earnings of its referrals’ earnings. Related Pages Take a deep dive into Thoreum features, tokenomics and price prediction. Find out more about SafeMoon in our deep dive. Learn more about yield farming in our guide here. What is web 3.0? Click here and find out. Visit CoinMarketCap Alexandria to learn everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and more. How Many Thoreum Coins are There in Circulation? Thoreum (THOREUM) has a total supply of 5 billion, where 3 billion have been burned initially. 0.5 billion was the initial supply, and the remaining 1.5 billion will be unlocked through liquidity mining. As of September 2021, there are 282,376,260 coins circulating. The total transaction tax is 12-14%, where 4-6% will be reflected as static rewards, while 8-10% goes to the buyback and burn mechanism. Across all farms and pools, there is a total value locked (TVL) of $20,638,656. How Is the Thoreum Network Secured? Thoreum has been audited three times, including by Certik, with the audits showing zero issues. THOREUM is a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). BSC is secured through the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. 21 validators are elected every 24 hours to validate transactions and maintain blockchain security. These validators have to stake a certain amount of BNB coins with Binance to be eligible to do so. Can Thoreum Coin Hit $1? Across the year, Thoreum has hit a low of $0.005732 and a high of $0.03115. To reach $1 would imply an over 32 times price increase from the current average, which is not an impossible target to achieve, especially in the crypto space. However, as with most coins, hitting this target would greatly depend on the project team reaching its objectives and the community backing it. Where Can You Buy Thoreum? Thoreum is listed on PancakeSwap V2. Cryptocurrency newbie? You can read more about how to enter the market and how to buy BTC, THOREUM or any other token in CoinMarketCap education portal — Alexandria.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 THOREUM 兌換 AUD
A$19,194.736
|1 THOREUM 兌換 GBP
￡9,717.3351
|1 THOREUM 兌換 EUR
€11,636.8087
|1 THOREUM 兌換 USD
$11,996.71
|1 THOREUM 兌換 MYR
RM53,985.195
|1 THOREUM 兌換 TRY
₺424,923.4682
|1 THOREUM 兌換 JPY
¥1,863,089.063
|1 THOREUM 兌換 RUB
₽1,237,100.7352
|1 THOREUM 兌換 INR
₹1,038,915.086
|1 THOREUM 兌換 IDR
Rp196,667,345.5824
|1 THOREUM 兌換 PHP
₱702,887.2389
|1 THOREUM 兌換 EGP
￡E.604,634.184
|1 THOREUM 兌換 BRL
R$72,700.0626
|1 THOREUM 兌換 CAD
C$17,155.2953
|1 THOREUM 兌換 BDT
৳1,458,560.0018
|1 THOREUM 兌換 NGN
₦18,686,435.3973
|1 THOREUM 兌換 UAH
₴506,021.2278
|1 THOREUM 兌換 VES
Bs647,822.34
|1 THOREUM 兌換 PKR
Rs3,347,202.0571
|1 THOREUM 兌換 KZT
₸6,364,254.655
|1 THOREUM 兌換 THB
฿414,366.3634
|1 THOREUM 兌換 TWD
NT$394,811.7261
|1 THOREUM 兌換 CHF
Fr10,917.0061
|1 THOREUM 兌換 HKD
HK$93,334.4038
|1 THOREUM 兌換 MAD
.د.م120,566.9355