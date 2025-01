什麼是this will cook (WOMEN)

This project is a memecoin that the dev has fully abandoned and the community has taken over. Community leadership is all top holders who believe in the first mover narrative of $women this will cook and have begun self funding marketing, content creation, memes, raids and bringing in a community of believers in the project. We bridge the gap between traditional internet culture and woke empowerment with a simple narrative and meme. WOMEN WILL COOK. We are launching an AI agent as well as bringing in influencers in, launching merch and keeping with this narrative for the longhaul. THIS WILL COOK.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

this will cook (WOMEN) 資源 官網