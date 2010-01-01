this will be worth alot（ALOT）資訊

This is memecoin. The token dedicated to comic creature created by the beloved artist Allte Brosh in 2010. The community's mission is to resurrect a time-lost meme to give it new life with the help of a cryptocurrency super cycle. Token was launched on famous launchpad for memes pumpfun. There was a fair sale, no bundles. The alot token is designed to be for entertainment only. There is no utility.