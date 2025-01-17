Thing 價格 (THING)
今天 Thing (THING) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。THING 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Thing 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.54 USD
- Thing 當天價格變化爲 -1.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 THING兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 THING 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Thing 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Thing 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Thing 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Thing 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|-1.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|+18.53%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Thing 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-1.03%
+1.27%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Thing - is a decentralized Watch2Earn token created on the Binance Blockchain. You can earn these tokens for watching the Wednesday Addams series, and also use this token in GameFi projects Thing - is the main friend of the Wednesday Addams Token and you can mine this tokens in staking and farming pools Thing is a new original token on the Binance Blockchain with WEB 3.0 technologies Thing has more initial liquidity and is the second token of the ecosystem. The tokens are dedicated to NETFLIX's top 1 TV series, WEDNESDAY. A watch to earn mechanism will be launched for the release of the second season Also in a month there will be NFT box where any participant will be able to win tokens. - smart contract renounce - liquidity blocked for 1 year Visa Card integration, Thing Game, NFT Watch2Earn, partnership with Tenet network This is second token from Wednesday (WED) team Thing Game Utilyty - Play2Earn and Watch2Earn
|1 THING 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 THING 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 THING 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 THING 兌換 USD
$--
|1 THING 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 THING 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 THING 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 THING 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 THING 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 THING 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 THING 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 THING 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 THING 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 THING 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 THING 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 THING 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 THING 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 THING 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 THING 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 THING 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 THING 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 THING 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 THING 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 THING 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 THING 兌換 MAD
.د.م--