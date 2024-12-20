TheStandard Token 價格 (TST)
今天 TheStandard Token (TST) 的實時價格爲 0.00561313 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 719.97K USD。TST 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TheStandard Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 21.85K USD
- TheStandard Token 當天價格變化爲 +10.65%
- 其循環供應量爲 128.31M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TST兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TST 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TheStandard Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00054039。
在過去30天內，TheStandard Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0036959317。
在過去60天內，TheStandard Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003301738。
在過去90天內，TheStandard Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0026261220810483575。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00054039
|+10.65%
|30天
|$ +0.0036959317
|+65.84%
|60天
|$ +0.0003301738
|+5.88%
|90天
|$ +0.0026261220810483575
|+87.92%
TheStandard Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.95%
+10.65%
+16.33%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Standard Protocol is an EVM-based stablecoin and lending protocol allowing users to lock up assets and mint stablecoins at 0% interest. TheStandard is currently on Ethereum L1 but will be one of the first major projects to launch on the ZK-EVM that polygon is releasing in Q1 2023. The first stablecoin launched using The Standard is sEURO https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/standard-euro with sUSD, sINR, GBP and many more rolling later 2023. TST is a membership token for governance and rewards, and can also be used to buy undervalued assets. The protocol has issued sEURO and plans to introduce other fiat-pegged stablecoins in 2023. TST's maximum supply is 1 billion. TheStandard.io's co-founders are Joshua Scigala, Philip Scigala, and Ana Valdes. The team also created Vaultoro.com, the first bitcoin/gold exchange, and developed the glass books protocol and lightning network exchange implementation. For more information, visit https://TheStandard.io. **What makes The Standard Protocol unique?** The Standard Protocol focuses on releasing a stablecoin for every major fiat currency. The first stablecoin to be released is sEURO which will be released using an initial bonding curve (IBCO) mechanism. The Standard will launch its full suite of smart contracts on the ZK-EVM but its current MVP is running on L1 Ethereum. * Lock up assets and borrow at 0% interest with no pay off time limit. * Sell your debt as an NFT if you can not afford to pay off your loan but need liquidity. * Trade locked-up assets within the smart vault. This means if you have borrowed against locked Ethereum and you think LINK will pump then you can swap the eth for an equal amount of LINK. * you hold your keys, no third party can touch your assets unless you fall under collateral. * TheStandard will be one of the first dapps running on the polygon ZK-EVM when it launches its main net. * Smart contracts are fully audited by Zokyo labs.
