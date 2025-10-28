There Will Be Signs 價格 (SIGNS)
+0.96%
+0.60%
-2.21%
-2.21%
There Will Be Signs（SIGNS）目前實時價格為 $0.00005232。過去 24 小時內，SIGNS 的交易價格在 $ 0.0000511 至 $ 0.00005351 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。SIGNS 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.00011292，歷史最低價為 $ 0.0000472。
從短期表現來看，SIGNS 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.96%，過去 24 小時內變動為 +0.60%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -2.21%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
There Will Be Signs 的目前市值為 $ 48.68K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。SIGNS 的流通量為 935.00M，總供應量是 964919935.283183，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 50.24K。
今天內，There Will Be Signs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，There Will Be Signs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0000091057。
在過去60天內，There Will Be Signs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0000198470。
在過去90天內，There Will Be Signs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.00002624910625519396。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.60%
|30天
|$ -0.0000091057
|-17.40%
|60天
|$ -0.0000198470
|-37.93%
|90天
|$ -0.00002624910625519396
|-33.40%
Signs is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project inspired by the viral phrase, “When I make it in crypto, I won’t say anything, but there will be signs.” The token serves as the foundation for a community-driven ecosystem focused on digital culture, wealth-building, and decentralized governance.
Initially launched in July 2024 and taken over by the community in October of the same year, Signs combines meme culture with utility, offering token-gated access to exclusive content, discussions, and opportunities in its private Discord community. The project has since expanded to include weekly wealth meditation content, a community treasury governed via DAO, and plans for an LST-NFT mint. The token incorporates a transparent liquidity schedule, with regular liquidity additions and time-locked token reserves. Governance functions and community initiatives are coordinated through a multisig-controlled DAO wallet.
Signs aims to build a long-term cultural and financial ecosystem around the concept of wealth signaling, discipline, and strategic patience, offering a layered experience for those aligned with its ethos.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
There Will Be Signs（SIGNS）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 There Will Be Signs（SIGNS）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 There Will Be Signs 的長期和短期價格預測。
現在就查看 There Will Be Signs 價格預測！
了解 There Will Be Signs（SIGNS）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 SIGNS 代幣的完整經濟學！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|類型
|資訊
|10-27 16:29:31
|行業動態
ZEC 流通市場總值接近 60 億美元，達到新的歷史高點
|10-26 23:17:37
|行業動態
Bitcoin 反彈超過 $113,000，Ethereum 突破 $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|行業動態
受 "PING" 病毒式傳播驅動，x402 交易數量和交易地址激增數十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行業動態
數據：持有 100 至 10,000 ETH 的地址在過去一週累積了 218,000 ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行業動態
x402 Protocol 每週交易數量週環比增加了 492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行業動態
數據：今年 Bitcoin 在沉睡超過 7 年後甦醒的數量達到了新的歷史最高
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣