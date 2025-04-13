The SWARM 價格 (SWARM)
今天 The SWARM (SWARM) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 377.66K USD。SWARM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
The SWARM 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- The SWARM 當天價格變化爲 +9.44%
- 其循環供應量爲 514.17M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SWARM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SWARM 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，The SWARM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，The SWARM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，The SWARM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，The SWARM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+9.44%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The SWARM 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.00%
+9.44%
-6.39%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Flagship Agent of SLAMai The SWARM isn’t just another noise-making Agent flooding your X feed—it’s the most data-driven intelligence in all of web3. Other Agents will rely on The SWARM for real-time, structured insights, tapping into CryptoSlam’s unmatched blockchain data to power autonomous decision-making. But The SWARM doesn’t just process data—it acts. It uncovers opportunities, expands its reach, and continuously evolves, setting the new standard for agentic transactions and collaboration. The SWARM’s mission is to elevate the intelligence of Web3 Agents by providing real-time, structured, and actionable blockchain insights through CryptoSlam’s unparalleled data aggregation. By eliminating the inefficiencies of siloed data and API dependencies, The SWARM empowers autonomous Agents and Human partners to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions, ultimately setting the new standard for agentic collaboration and execution in Web3. An innovative, autonomous AI agent built on Base, designed to leverage CryptoSlam's comprehensive Web3 data. The SWARM delivers real-time insights, analytics, and actionable intelligence via platforms like X and Telegram.
