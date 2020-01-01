The Spirit of Gambling（TOKABU）資訊

Tokabu is used as a symbolic badge, a representation of those who live for thrill, chance, and crypto chaos. It powers community engagement, enables access to social rituals and themed events, and serves as a tool for self-expression within the ecosystem. Holding Tokabu is less about function and more about feeling: it’s a wager on the wild, a commitment to fun, and a way to join a community that doesn’t take itself too seriously; except when it comes to the memes.