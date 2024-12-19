The Rug Game 價格 (TRG)
今天 The Rug Game (TRG) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 855.14K USD。TRG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
The Rug Game 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 488.64 USD
- The Rug Game 當天價格變化爲 -2.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 5.27T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，The Rug Game 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，The Rug Game 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，The Rug Game 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，The Rug Game 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.88%
|30天
|$ 0
|+19.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|+65.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The Rug Game 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
-2.88%
-9.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Welcome to The Rug Game TRG is the core governance token of the rug game & will exist beyond the current 10 letter game and all future games. On top of this, there are 10 game tokens. $T $H $E $R $U $G $G* $A $M $E* The 10 tokens above have a 4% tax. 1% buys & burns CULT, 1% which buys & burns TRG, 1% game token sent to burn wallet & 1% which is collected by a contract & held in ETH. All of these tokens launched on January 6th 2023. Between every 30-60 days from these tokens launch or the previous rug, the token which has burnt the least amount numerically of the gaming token, CULT , and TRG is eliminated, and the liquidity is rugged automatically. Any ETH left from the LP at the time of the rug will auto buyback TRG and send it to the TRG DAO & stakers. At the time the token with the least burns rugs, the 1% ETH collected of every other community token is sent as ETH rewards to the winning community tokens holders. A communities corruption can be their saviour. Any wallet can stake & any wallet that holds TRG or CULT can offer a bribe to the DAO. If a wallet sacrifices their TRG or CULT, they can allocate that amount of “points” to a game token of their choosing.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
