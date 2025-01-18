The Reaper 價格 (RPR)
今天 The Reaper (RPR) 的實時價格爲 0.01170121 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。RPR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
The Reaper 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.10 USD
- The Reaper 當天價格變化爲 -27.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 RPR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 RPR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，The Reaper 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0043709285761158。
在過去30天內，The Reaper 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0051789824。
在過去60天內，The Reaper 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0093705887。
在過去90天內，The Reaper 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0043709285761158
|-27.19%
|30天
|$ -0.0051789824
|-44.26%
|60天
|$ +0.0093705887
|+80.08%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The Reaper 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.09%
-27.19%
-35.55%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Reaper Financial and RPR Token serve the digital ecosystem as a natural market regulation tool for a decentralized economy. By unleashing the natural aspect of death upon an artificially created universe we serve to preserve the value of every entity within. While digital economies are known for their volatility, The Reaper seeks to remove the excess and unvalued assets in order to prevent violent market swings. Reaper Financial accomplishes this mission through a decentralized voting mechanism in which the value of RPR is used to purchase and destroy the undervalued assets. Because all assets destroyed are purchased at market value, no investors are damaged in the process of a Reaping; only those projects whose reputation and credibility warrants reaping are eligible as a means of protecting all parties involved. Reaper Financial is a responsible partner of the community of which we are a part and will at no time take action that is not for the betterment of the community at large. As members of the XRP Ledger, we are a carbon neutral and environmentally considerate solution to excess both in the digital universe and the tactile facsimile in which we live.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
