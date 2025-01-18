The QWAN 價格 (QWAN)
今天 The QWAN (QWAN) 的實時價格爲 0.00166115 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。QWAN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
The QWAN 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 45.85 USD
- The QWAN 當天價格變化爲 +2.51%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QWAN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QWAN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，The QWAN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，The QWAN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003042534。
在過去60天內，The QWAN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006997233。
在過去90天內，The QWAN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0012686251244299767。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.51%
|30天
|$ -0.0003042534
|-18.31%
|60天
|$ -0.0006997233
|-42.12%
|90天
|$ -0.0012686251244299767
|-43.30%
The QWAN 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
+2.51%
-2.24%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? The QWAN is a decentralized ERC-20 token that serves as the driving force to create a global gaming community. The QWAN is open, permissionless, and can be integrated by any third-party application, platform, or game developer. The QWAN supports a global gaming community with the aim of shaping how the ecosystem - from gameplay models and game development to community experiences and gaming careers - can evolve and expand. The QWAN was designed to put gamers first and create a gaming hub with 3 main goals in mind: 1) To establish one share currency for all ecosystem members a)The QWAN provides a single currency to empower gamers and unify the gaming ecosystem without centralizing power in the hands of any single player, publisher, or third party. 2) To empower gamers to earn across gaming experiences a) The QWAN aims to empower gamers and gaming communities around the world by providing tools to create new experiences and shape how the ecosystem evolves. 3) To provide the gaming community with a gateway entry to web3 a) The QWAN’s utility centers around the governance of The QWAN DAO, the use of QWAN within various gaming platforms, Web2 and Web3 games, and spending of QWAN across The QWAN Ecosystem. The QWAN is also used as an incentive for The QWAN Ecosystem participants and external communities that adopt The QWAN and use it to enhance their gaming experiences. The QWAN Ecosystem includes its stakeholders, The QWAN DAO, the intellectual property rights owned by The QWAN DAO, and The QWAN Foundation. What makes your project unique? The decentralized governance framework that governs The QWAN Ecosystem, including the Ecosystem Fund. Members of The QWAN DAO are limited to holders of QWAN. The QWAN DAO distributes QWANs to a wide community of gamers and publishers through incentives and rewards and creates new Web3 gaming experiences with the
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 QWAN 兌換 AUD
A$0.00265784
|1 QWAN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0013455315
|1 QWAN 兌換 EUR
€0.0016113155
|1 QWAN 兌換 USD
$0.00166115
|1 QWAN 兌換 MYR
RM0.007475175
|1 QWAN 兌換 TRY
₺0.059070494
|1 QWAN 兌換 JPY
¥0.259305515
|1 QWAN 兌換 RUB
₽0.169835976
|1 QWAN 兌換 INR
₹0.143789144
|1 QWAN 兌換 IDR
Rp27.231962856
|1 QWAN 兌換 PHP
₱0.09701116
|1 QWAN 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0837053485
|1 QWAN 兌換 BRL
R$0.0100167345
|1 QWAN 兌換 CAD
C$0.002392056
|1 QWAN 兌換 BDT
৳0.201829725
|1 QWAN 兌換 NGN
₦2.591493669
|1 QWAN 兌換 UAH
₴0.0699510265
|1 QWAN 兌換 VES
Bs0.0897021
|1 QWAN 兌換 PKR
Rs0.463095397
|1 QWAN 兌換 KZT
₸0.881705197
|1 QWAN 兌換 THB
฿0.057077114
|1 QWAN 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0545687775
|1 QWAN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0015116465
|1 QWAN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.012923747
|1 QWAN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.016677946