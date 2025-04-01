The Pride（PRIDE）資訊

At the core the exclusive NFT collection known as THE PRIDE, consisting of 3,000 uniquely designed lion-themed profile pictures (PFPs). Building on this foundation, the next phase of the project introduces the PRIDE Token, a utility and governance asset that acts as the monetary layer of the community. Through this token, identification within THE PRIDE happens on two levels: visually, through NFT ownership, and economically, through the use of the PRIDE Token. This dual-layered structure establishes deeper engagement and a stronger sense of belonging for members.