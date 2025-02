什麼是The Lux Network (TLN)

Step out from the crowd and embrace your inner lion with the Lux Network. We’re here to revolutionize the crypto landscape, leaving the EVM crowd in the dust. Our foundation rests on the powerful XRP Ledger, driving our innovation forward. Become a trailblazer and join a community that’s shaping the future of cryptocurrency. Lead the pack alongside fellow enthusiasts and creators, as we forge ahead to create lasting value in the next generation of digital assets.

The Lux Network (TLN) 資源 官網