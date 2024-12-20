The Loonies 價格 (LOON)
今天 The Loonies (LOON) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 502.69K USD。LOON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
The Loonies 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 185.98K USD
- The Loonies 當天價格變化爲 -4.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LOON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LOON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，The Loonies 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，The Loonies 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，The Loonies 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，The Loonies 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-16.78%
|60天
|$ 0
|+43.55%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The Loonies 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.26%
-4.39%
+8.95%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
