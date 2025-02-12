The Kingdom Coin 價格 (TKC)
今天 The Kingdom Coin (TKC) 的實時價格爲 0.00121764 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TKC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
The Kingdom Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 594.47 USD
- The Kingdom Coin 當天價格變化爲 +7.60%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TKC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TKC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，The Kingdom Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，The Kingdom Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000289671。
在過去60天內，The Kingdom Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003628904。
在過去90天內，The Kingdom Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002816881535518703。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.60%
|30天
|$ +0.0000289671
|+2.38%
|60天
|$ -0.0003628904
|-29.80%
|90天
|$ -0.0002816881535518703
|-18.78%
The Kingdom Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.28%
+7.60%
+12.47%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? The Kingdom Coin project is a token on the Binance smart chain designed to provide a decentralized financial payment system with a web 3 wallet, P2P trading platform, card payment feature, fiat banking feature, staking, and launch pad. The ecosystem of the project is structured in a way that promotes self-sustainability and allows for growth over the long term. What makes your project unique? The Kingdom Coin is a Unique decentralised finance Ecosystem that is highly Prophetic and have the backing and support of God and the maximum commitment of her founders and developers alongside the community at large. History of your project. Launched on May 1st, 2023 and have generated over $700k volume in less than 24hours and have over 1000 holders What’s next for your project? The Kingdom coin future plans include development and deployment of our utilities such as our web3 wallet, Launchpad, Staking, Fiat banking feature and lots more to the public and also achieve partnerships with top cryptcurrency strategists and exchanges What can your token be used for? The Kingdom Coin token is at the center of the ecosystem and is used as the primary means of exchange within the network. Users can buy, sell, and trade Kingdom Coin tokens on the P2P trading platform or through the card payment feature. The token can also be staked to earn rewards passively.
