什麼是THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR)

After the attempted assassination of Donald trump. EAR the meme coin was launched on pump fun and subsequently taken over by the community. The coin reflects the the amazing strength of his ear, and how THE EAR STAYS ON after being struck by a bullet. The project was launched the same day from pump fun, the dev burned his supply of 10m tokens and allowed the community to take it over. within the first 24 hrs EAR seen 80m+ volume reached ath of 29m and 9000 holders

THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) 資源 官網