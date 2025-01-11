今天 The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) 的實時價格爲 0 USD 。目前其市值爲 $ 20.09K USD 。APEDEV 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。 The dev is an Ape 的主要市場表現： - 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.63 USD - The dev is an Ape 當天價格變化爲 -1.72% - 其循環供應量爲 999.85M USD

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) 價格表現 USD

今天內，The dev is an Ape 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。

在過去30天內，The dev is an Ape 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。

在過去60天內，The dev is an Ape 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。

在過去90天內，The dev is an Ape 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。

時間段 漲跌幅 (USD) 漲跌幅 (%) 今日 $ 0 -1.72% 30天 $ 0 -24.01% 60天 $ 0 -48.14% 90天 $ 0 --

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) 價格分析

The dev is an Ape 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

24H最低價 $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H最高價 $ 0$ 0 $ 0 歷史最高 $ 0.00101993$ 0.00101993 $ 0.00101993 漲跌幅（1H） +0.19% 漲跌幅（1D） -1.72% 漲跌幅（7D） -14.76%

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：