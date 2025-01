什麼是The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV)

The project is a token launched on Pump.fun by my baby. The community is rallying around the young baby dev in hopes that he can have a successful future, becoming the owner of 1 whole Bitcoin and beyond. The current Guinness Book of World Record's record holder for youngest millionaire is held by Jackie Coogan from the 1920s. Some members are hoping to make baby dev steal the record. 2.5% of the supply is locked away in his ledger.

The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) 資源 官網