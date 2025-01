什麼是The Baby Cheetah (ZOLA)

Meet the cutest baby cheetah on SOLANA. Introducing $ZOLA, a groundbreaking meme token inspired by the newest star of the Cincinnati Zoo - a cheetah cub born on International Cheetah Day 2024! Just like our namesake, $ZOLA is set to sprint past the competition in the crypto landscape. BORN TO RUN Born at the Cincinnati Zoo's Mast Farm, our token carries the Swahili meaning of its name: "tranquil" - but don't be fooled. ZOLA will melt faces with its everlasting meme.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

The Baby Cheetah (ZOLA) 資源 官網