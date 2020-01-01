Thank You Abstract God（TYAG）資訊

The lore token of Abstract Chain — paying homage to Luca, the visionary force behind its creation. The Disciples of Luca have built a rich history and devoted culture around Abstract God, embracing the philosophy of abstraction, innovation, and unity. Guided by His divine vision, we walk the path of enlightenment, where technology and faith intertwine through the limitless possibilities of Abstract Chain. Every transaction, every block, and every interaction strengthens the bond of our community, forging an unbreakable connection in the digital realm. TYAG — Thank You, Abstract God — for the chain that unites us in purpose, progress, and devotion.