TEXITcoin（TXC）資訊

TEXITcoin (TXC) is a decentralized, proof-of-work cryptocurrency designed to enable financial sovereignty and community-driven economic independence. Forked from Litecoin, it uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm and supports merged mining for robust network security. TEXITcoin focuses on fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries, with a capped supply of 353 million coins distributed over 138 years. Built as a Layer 1 blockchain, TEXITcoin also supports custom Layer 2 tokens, allowing communities to issue their own cryptocurrencies anchored to the TEXITcoin network. Mined exclusively in Texas, the project emphasizes local control, transparency, and practical real-world use as a medium of exchange for goods and services.