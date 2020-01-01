TETRA（TETRAP）資訊

TETRA presents software as a service that comes equipped with a user-friendly toolbox, enabling you to automate and streamline your blockchain experience while maintaining full control of your keys and coins. The TETRA protocol is being crafted with the objective of saving valuable time and effort, ultimately enriching our customers' cryptocurrency experience.

Unlike other automation, TETRA offers users a platform to run on-chain automation in a trustless way by deploying their own smart contract without writing a single line of code, never handing over their keys or their coins to any 3rd party.

TETRA was born out of the need to allow blockchain users the ability to automate the protracted user experience of clicking buttons and signing transactions in crypto without compromising security.

As part of our ecosystem development, TETRA will in the future have a DEX as well as an array of desktop-based tools further making the blockchain accessible to our customers.

The TETRA token can be staked into different pools provided by the protocol. Fees collected from users of our software tools are distributed to those the stake TETRA tokens proportionally to their share of the pool.