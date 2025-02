什麼是TesseractAI (TSAI)

Tesseract AI is a Ethereum blockchain-based project that utilizes high-performance GPU servers to offer virtual private server (VPS) services and advanced AI functionalities. We provide robust decentralized computing resources that enable users to engage in cryptocurrency activities and develop and deploy AI models. Our goal is to make sophisticated AI technologies accessible for a variety of applications, including large language models (LLMs), vision AI, and generative models, to drive efficiency and innovation across different sectors.

TesseractAI (TSAI) 資源 白皮書 官網