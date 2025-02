什麼是TeSo (TESO)

TESO is a combination of multiple bots, already running based on a huge and rich database of the market that has been collected over many months. We help new investors feel more secure when investing in fresh launch projects on DEXs, reducing the minimum risk and creating real value for users. TESO bots, signals will be available for free with basic functionality, which will allow users to detect some common information about projects. However, in order to conduct more advance function, join private AI signal channels, votes users will need to hold some of our $TESO tokens. Total supply: 100,000,000 $TESO 93% Liquidity 3% Hub (Lock) 4% Influencer & team

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

TeSo (TESO) 資源 白皮書 官網