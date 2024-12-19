TenX 價格 (PAY)
今天 TenX (PAY) 的實時價格爲 0.00847515 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.00M USD。PAY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TenX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.00K USD
- TenX 當天價格變化爲 -15.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 118.14M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PAY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PAY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TenX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001499274664998468。
在過去30天內，TenX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000512899。
在過去60天內，TenX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004256237。
在過去90天內，TenX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00051283804659296。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001499274664998468
|-15.03%
|30天
|$ -0.0000512899
|-0.60%
|60天
|$ +0.0004256237
|+5.02%
|90天
|$ +0.00051283804659296
|+6.44%
TenX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.32%
-15.03%
-5.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TenX is a payment platform that facilitates digital and physical modes of transaction for cryptocurrencies to any merchant, even if they don’t accept cryptocurrencies. Physical and digital modes of course, include bank accounts, wallets, debit cards, cash and much more. The primary agenda of the company is to make it easier and faster to use cryptocurrency and accelerate adoption for the industry. The TenX blockchain supports the PAY token, which is the fuel that runs the network and is the cryptocurrency using which transactions on the network are made. TenX came into existence in 2011 and was created by Toby Hoenisch. While at the university, he took a keen interest in cryptography though he believed that there was no success for cryptocurrencies.In 2012, Toby started trading Bitcoin when he got to know a member of bitcoin-community who was not able to open an account in bank and used TenX crypto currency instead. Toby Hoenisch and Michael Sperk started a one-bit start up in 2015 and introduced us to a debit card, through which payments with bitcoin could be done. Cryptocurrency adoption is a longstanding problem - with most cryptocurrencies remaining relegated to the realms of hype and not seeing real-world usage, not as much as the enthusiasts would like, at least. This is an important problem being solved by the TenX coin, which seeks to make it easy for the end user to use cryptocurrencies by removing the hurdles associated with keeping different wallets and using them separately. As with all other investments, it is wise to do your own research, but seeing that TenX seems to be solving unique problems, it may certainly be worth a look.
|1 PAY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0134754885
|1 PAY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0066953685
|1 PAY 兌換 EUR
€0.008136144
|1 PAY 兌換 USD
$0.00847515
|1 PAY 兌換 MYR
RM0.038138175
|1 PAY 兌換 TRY
₺0.2972235105
|1 PAY 兌換 JPY
¥1.330429047
|1 PAY 兌換 RUB
₽0.8787883035
|1 PAY 兌換 INR
₹0.721235265
|1 PAY 兌換 IDR
Rp138.936863016
|1 PAY 兌換 PHP
₱0.500542359
|1 PAY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.4314698865
|1 PAY 兌換 BRL
R$0.052376427
|1 PAY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0121194645
|1 PAY 兌換 BDT
৳1.0128651765
|1 PAY 兌換 NGN
₦13.1601281685
|1 PAY 兌換 UAH
₴0.355786797
|1 PAY 兌換 VES
Bs0.4237575
|1 PAY 兌換 PKR
Rs2.3587189965
|1 PAY 兌換 KZT
₸4.4464874475
|1 PAY 兌換 THB
฿0.292731681
|1 PAY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2765441445
|1 PAY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0075428835
|1 PAY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0658519155
|1 PAY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0850057545