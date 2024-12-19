Teleport System Token 價格 (TST)
今天 Teleport System Token (TST) 的實時價格爲 0.00902971 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.95M USD。TST 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Teleport System Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 217.20K USD
- Teleport System Token 當天價格變化爲 -1.76%
- 其循環供應量爲 216.15M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TST兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TST 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Teleport System Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000162337328492708。
在過去30天內，Teleport System Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0021914275。
在過去60天內，Teleport System Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0016480367。
在過去90天內，Teleport System Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.002630567019373918。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000162337328492708
|-1.76%
|30天
|$ +0.0021914275
|+24.27%
|60天
|$ +0.0016480367
|+18.25%
|90天
|$ +0.002630567019373918
|+41.11%
Teleport System Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.45%
-1.76%
-6.38%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TeleportDAO is a trustless bridge connecting Bitcoin to EVM chains and Bitcoin layer 2s. This enables developers to build secure and decentralized cross-chain applications for Bitcoin. The bridge uses light-client verification to verify Bitcoin data on other chains without trusting third parties. A decentralized network of Relayer nodes submits Bitcoin block headers on the target chains. These submitted headers are then verified and finalized against Bitcoin consensus rules. So far, two applications are powered by this bridge: TeleSwap and TeleOrdinal. TeleSwap is a decentralized protocol for bridging BTC and Bitcoin tokens (BRC-20s and RUNEs) to other chains. This enables users to trade Bitcoin assets for ERC-20s in a fully decentralized way. It also allows users to bring their Bitcoin assets to other chains by wrapping them and receiving decentralized wrapped assets, which can be used in the DeFi applications of the target chain. TeleOrdinal is the first cross-chain marketplace for Bitcoin NFTs (Ordinals). Users can purchase Ordinals with stablecoins through TeleOrdinal without needing to trust sellers. Anyone can list an Ordinal or create a collection on TeleOrdinal. Others can then bid on the listed Ordinals, with their funds stored in a smart contract. These funds will be released to the seller once she transfers the Ordinal to the buyer and provides proof of the transfer.
