什麼是TEAR (TEAR)

TEAR is a utility token within the Night Crows game on the WEMIX3.0 blockchain. Backed by the in-game "Frozen Tear," it's essential for crafting the Epic grade Arcane Scroll and materials for awakening Artifact. Players can mint TEAR within the game's "TOKEN" menu after reaching level 45. With a fixed supply of 10 million tokens and a 1:1 value with its in-game counterpart, TEAR can also be traded on the PNIX DEX. Created with Unreal Engine 5, Night Crows is a blockchain game on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, launched on March 12, 2024. Accessible on both PC and mobile devices(iOS and Android) and over 1M downloads, Night Crows has quickly gained global popularity. Within 3 days of its global launch, it surpassed $10 million in cumulative revenue and reached a concurrent player count of 230,000, a number that continues to climb. To accommodate the growing player base, the number of servers has increased from 24 at launch to 54 today.

