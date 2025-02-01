TCAP 價格 (TCAP)
今天 TCAP (TCAP) 的實時價格爲 372.32 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TCAP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TCAP 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.81K USD
- TCAP 當天價格變化爲 +0.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TCAP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TCAP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TCAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.29。
在過去30天內，TCAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，TCAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TCAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +1.29
|+0.35%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TCAP 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.27%
+0.35%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is TCAP? For cryptocurrency traders, funds, DeFi users, and insitutions, TCAP is an ERC-20 compatible smart contract that tokenizes real-time Total Market Capitalization from all cryptocurrencies and tokens listed on the most reputable crypto data providers in the world. Combining blockchain technology with the process of data aggregation, raw market capitalization data can be brought to market via crosscollateralized, asset nominal tokenization. Asset nominal tokenization starts with the process of taking a data metric, such as Total Market Capitalization. This metric is then set to a divisor of 10,000,000,000. The new, nominal asset token value now trades in lockstep with the underlying data metric it tracks. Collateralizing the new smart contract against multiple assets like ETH or DAI provides the security that this new tokenized asset is backed by a set of rules and collateral enforced by an Ethereum smart contract, thereby tokenizing total market capitalization. For example, if the total crypto market cap resides at 3.5 trillion dollars. We then add a divisor to that number, just like the S&P 500 or any major financial index would. The price calculation for TCAP is as follows: cc = $3,500,000,000,000 dd = 10,000,000,000 rr = \frac{c}{d} d c = $350.00 Where cc is the total cryptocurrency market cap, dd is the divisor and rr is the TCAP token price. TCAPs are then minted upon being collateralized by an underlying asset, such as ETH or DAI. What the user receives in return is a newly minted asset nominalized token that moves in real time to the penny of the underlying total market cap metric our TCAP Smart Contract is tracking. Each TCAP is algorithmically collateralized by a corresponding amount of ETH/ or DAI needed to appropriately back each token by >200%, thus creating price exposure to the entire cryptocurrency sector with the single push of a button. How to Use TCAP? Mint TCAP: https://app.cryptex.finance/ Trade TCAP: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/pools/base/0x2B70CeA59a418d77265482564610EF4D681D5ad6 What makes TCAP unique? While referenced and quoted every day by millions of people within the investment community as one of the key metrics measuring the expansions and declines transpiring in the space, Total Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization has no means or ability to be minted in real-time form, until now.
|1 TCAP 兌換 AUD
A$595.712
|1 TCAP 兌換 GBP
￡297.856
|1 TCAP 兌換 EUR
€357.4272
|1 TCAP 兌換 USD
$372.32
|1 TCAP 兌換 MYR
RM1,656.824
|1 TCAP 兌換 TRY
₺13,291.824
|1 TCAP 兌換 JPY
¥57,784.064
|1 TCAP 兌換 RUB
₽36,699.5824
|1 TCAP 兌換 INR
₹32,280.144
|1 TCAP 兌換 IDR
Rp6,103,605.5808
|1 TCAP 兌換 PHP
₱21,750.9344
|1 TCAP 兌換 EGP
￡E.18,697.9104
|1 TCAP 兌換 BRL
R$2,174.3488
|1 TCAP 兌換 CAD
C$539.864
|1 TCAP 兌換 BDT
৳45,382.0848
|1 TCAP 兌換 NGN
₦575,454.0688
|1 TCAP 兌換 UAH
₴15,518.2976
|1 TCAP 兌換 VES
Bs21,594.56
|1 TCAP 兌換 PKR
Rs103,825.1552
|1 TCAP 兌換 KZT
₸192,809.6352
|1 TCAP 兌換 THB
฿12,580.6928
|1 TCAP 兌換 TWD
NT$12,264.2208
|1 TCAP 兌換 CHF
Fr338.8112
|1 TCAP 兌換 HKD
HK$2,900.3728
|1 TCAP 兌換 MAD
.د.م3,734.3696