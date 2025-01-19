TAY 價格 (TAY)
今天 TAY (TAY) 的實時價格爲 0.00332953 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.78M USD。TAY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TAY 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 679.30K USD
- TAY 當天價格變化爲 -25.86%
- 其循環供應量爲 524.17M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TAY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TAY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TAY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001161487980568863。
在過去30天內，TAY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，TAY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TAY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
TAY 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-7.68%
-25.86%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing TAY, the new decentralized AI chatbot that builds on the lessons of Microsoft’s infamous Tay from 2016. While Microsoft’s Tay learned from real-time interactions but faced serious challenges from malicious users, we’ve created TAY with Fission’s decentralized AI framework to ensure a positive, transparent, and user-driven experience. Unlike its predecessor, TAY is equipped with robust safeguards, filtering systems, and community governance to prevent misuse. TAY is more than just a chatbot—it’s a fully customizable, user-driven conversational companion. Whether you’re seeking entertainment, motivation, or insightful chats, TAY adapts its personality, tone, and style based on your interactions, offering a unique experience every time. It seamlessly integrates with X (formerly Twitter), staying up to date with trending topics and memes, ensuring relevant and engaging conversations. Built on a decentralized framework, TAY prioritizes transparency and allows for continuous improvement driven by the community. Users can shape its traits, from humor and pacing to attitude, ensuring TAY matches their preferences. The integration of Web3 also guarantees the ethical handling of user data, preventing the exploitation seen with centralized systems. TAY represents the future of conversational AI: safe, adaptable, and community-driven. Join the next chapter in AI innovation on X, shape TAY’s personality, and explore the possibilities of decentralized, real-time learning with Fission-powered AI.
|1 TAY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0053605433
|1 TAY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0027302146
|1 TAY 兌換 EUR
€0.0032296441
|1 TAY 兌換 USD
$0.00332953
|1 TAY 兌換 MYR
RM0.014982885
|1 TAY 兌換 TRY
₺0.1179652479
|1 TAY 兌換 JPY
¥0.5203056531
|1 TAY 兌換 RUB
₽0.3412435297
|1 TAY 兌換 INR
₹0.2882707074
|1 TAY 兌換 IDR
Rp54.5824502832
|1 TAY 兌換 PHP
₱0.1949439815
|1 TAY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.167808312
|1 TAY 兌換 BRL
R$0.020310133
|1 TAY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0047945232
|1 TAY 兌換 BDT
৳0.404537895
|1 TAY 兌換 NGN
₦5.1861758139
|1 TAY 兌換 UAH
₴0.1402065083
|1 TAY 兌換 VES
Bs0.17979462
|1 TAY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.9282063734
|1 TAY 兌換 KZT
₸1.7672479334
|1 TAY 兌換 THB
฿0.1145025367
|1 TAY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1095082417
|1 TAY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0030298723
|1 TAY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0259037434
|1 TAY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0334284812