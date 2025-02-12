什麼是Tari World (TARI)

The TARI WORLD platform provides compensation through real Estate NFT transactions and ecosystem participation in the actual map rendering space. The TARI WORLD's goal is to build a diverse and unique metaverse town by matching users based on common interests and forming their own communities.The TARI WORLD will provide all services related to total viral and business by grafting Web 3.0 technology for development of metaverse environment and blockchain technology for NFT issuance and transaction. Generation MZ, who can adapt and utilize this environment the quickest, shall be the core target. Therefore, entertainment services which meet their interest will be provided in the early stage of service, and the content pool will be gradually expanded.

Tari World (TARI) 資源