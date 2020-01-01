Tapify（TAP (BITCOIN)）資訊

Tapify is an innovative Layer 1 protocol built directly on the Bitcoin network, designed to extend Bitcoin’s utility beyond traditional transactions. By introducing features like Promises (smart contract-like functionality), multisend capabilities, decentralized finance (DeFi/OrdFi), and native token swaps without the need for bridges, Tapify empowers developers to build advanced applications directly on Bitcoin. Tapify leverages Bitcoin’s security and scalability, making it a reliable and efficient platform for tokenization, decentralized governance, and more. As a key player in the evolution of Bitcoin's ecosystem, Tapify aims to revolutionize the way blockchain applications are developed, bringing flexibility, programmability, and innovation to Bitcoin's core infrastructure.