什麼是Tanuki Launchpad (TANUPAD)

Tanuki Launchpad stands out as a pioneering platform, being the first of its kind to offer support for a diverse range of blockchains, including Solana, SUI, SEI, Metis, ADA, AVAX, and more, all conveniently consolidated in one place. Team's primary objective is to support genuine meme projects, ensuring that they are not counterfeit or deceptive in nature. Team diligently select projects that exhibit tangible progress and commitment, working towards transforming the perception of "Meme coin" from a mere joke to a serious and impactful venture.

Tanuki Launchpad (TANUPAD) 資源 白皮書 官網