什麼是TaleCraft (CRAFT)

The First Crafting Game on Avalanche TaleCraft is a PVP, play-to-earn card board game, driven by a unique mint and craft mechanic, where players grow more powerful through gamified NFT alchemy. Elemental base cards are sold weekly, allowing only the most skilled alchemists to thrive and progress in this medieval metaverse. All NFT holders will receive AVAX yield generated by the game ecosystem, rewarding the most loyal and skilled holders.

TaleCraft (CRAFT) 資源 官網