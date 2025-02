什麼是TALE (TALE)

TALE is created by GrowBlock, a world-renowned game development company. TALE is a multiplayer, action (role-playing) game where players can earn rewards through login, idle, level, level, challenge, trial, dungeon, team, guild, etc. TALE's games introduce innovative game mechanics with player-driven economy and player-centric features. TALE is proud to create an engaging gaming experience that attracts players and cultivates a strong community. TALE is committed to providing high-quality graphics, engaging storylines and innovative game mechanics that keep players coming back. Together, we are committed to combining blockchain technology with top game design to bring disruptive entertainment experiences to players around the world.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

TALE (TALE) 資源 白皮書 官網