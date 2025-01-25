Takamaka 價格 (TKG)
今天 Takamaka (TKG) 的實時價格爲 1.93 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TKG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Takamaka 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.31K USD
- Takamaka 當天價格變化爲 +21.17%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TKG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TKG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Takamaka 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.336918。
在過去30天內，Takamaka 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.2451638470。
在過去60天內，Takamaka 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1967326200。
在過去90天內，Takamaka 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.367080348854237。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.336918
|+21.17%
|30天
|$ +0.2451638470
|+12.70%
|60天
|$ +0.1967326200
|+10.19%
|90天
|$ -0.367080348854237
|-15.98%
Takamaka 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.34%
+21.17%
-3.54%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Our blockchain provides native support for two crypto coins. TKG which is a normal, variable value crypto currency like ETH or ADA, that is used for governance as well as paying transaction fees. Half of the TKG supply was introduced in the first block of the blockchain and the remaining half is to be mined through the creation of blocks that are set to be generated every 30 seconds. The second crypto coin is TKR(Takamaka Red) which is a stable coin. All the supply of TKG was created in the first block of the blockchain and cannot be generated anymore through mining or any other means. Blocks are generated by the mining nodes who in turn are decided by the amount of TKG that it’s holders have staked on the individual mining nodes or mining pools. The staking process functions as a voting process in which the stakeholders decide the nodes that will be enabled in the creation of blocks for an epoch. Epochs are time sections of 24000 slots each and every slot is 30 seconds. A slot is the window of time in which a mining node may generate a block and transmit it to the rest of the network. Only the nodes that have been assigned a certain slot may create a block in that timeframe. Blocks created by anyone else would be discarded as invalid. At the beginning of every new epoch, coins paid as fees for the inclusion of transactions in a given block are divided between the node and the stakeholders who voted the node that created that block on a 20/80 basis, where 20% of the coinbase for the generation of the block and the fees for including transactions are given to the node and the remaining 80% go to the stakeholders and are divided amongst them proportionately to their respective amount of stakes. Staking on a node does not freeze that amount and it can be freely used. Stakes for the next epoch are calculated by the balances available at the end of the first third of the current epoch.
|1 TKG 兌換 AUD
A$3.0494
|1 TKG 兌換 GBP
￡1.544
|1 TKG 兌換 EUR
€1.8335
|1 TKG 兌換 USD
$1.93
|1 TKG 兌換 MYR
RM8.4341
|1 TKG 兌換 TRY
₺68.7852
|1 TKG 兌換 JPY
¥301.1379
|1 TKG 兌換 RUB
₽188.5803
|1 TKG 兌換 INR
₹166.3274
|1 TKG 兌換 IDR
Rp31,129.0279
|1 TKG 兌換 PHP
₱112.4225
|1 TKG 兌換 EGP
￡E.96.9825
|1 TKG 兌換 BRL
R$11.4063
|1 TKG 兌換 CAD
C$2.7599
|1 TKG 兌換 BDT
৳235.4407
|1 TKG 兌換 NGN
₦3,006.2259
|1 TKG 兌換 UAH
₴80.9056
|1 TKG 兌換 VES
Bs108.08
|1 TKG 兌換 PKR
Rs537.4471
|1 TKG 兌換 KZT
₸999.9909
|1 TKG 兌換 THB
฿64.7515
|1 TKG 兌換 TWD
NT$63.1882
|1 TKG 兌換 CHF
Fr1.737
|1 TKG 兌換 HKD
HK$15.0154
|1 TKG 兌換 MAD
.د.م19.2421