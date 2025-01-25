什麼是Tadpole (TAD)

Tadpole is a memecoin project on Basechain that blends humor with blockchain technology. Inspired by the playful nature of frogs and tadpoles, it aims to create a fun and engaging community while offering a light-hearted entry point into the crypto space. Tadpole focuses on community-driven growth and viral marketing, leveraging the popularity of memecoins to attract a broad audience. Although primarily a meme-focused project, Tadpole also incorporates unique tokenomics and community incentives to maintain engagement and foster long-term participation on Basechain. TAD is the iconic offspring of Base. With the mission to become the official amphibian mascot of the chain, bringing the best Community Onchain forever.

