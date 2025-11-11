T3 is a data privacy and security infrastructure company, founded on the belief that every human has the right to own and control their identity and data. We want to empower a more equitable digital future, where users and enterprises have equal rights and protections across all platforms. Our technology solutions make private data freely composable, securing the world’s most important asset while realizing its full value.The T3 Platform is an enterprise-grade solution that securely stores private user data while allowing access through privacy-enhancing technologies.