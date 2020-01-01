Syrax AI（SYRAX）資訊

Syrax AI is a trading infrastructure platform built for Solana meme coin traders, designed to protect users from scams and insider farming. Our ecosystem includes advanced tools like a Telegram token scanner, AI-powered analysis, and real-time bundle detection. Soon, our all-in-one trading platform will launch, offering fast trading, wallet tracking, sniper insights, and detailed token metrics, all in one place. $SYRAX holders unlock premium features, unlimited scans, reduced fees, and earn a share of platform revenue. Syrax is built for the people, not the grifters, bringing transparency, safety, and real utility to Solana trading.