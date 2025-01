什麼是Synthetify (SNY)

"Synthetify is an upcoming synthetic assets platform, fully built on top of the Solana blockchain. The platform aims to provide a bridge between cryptocurrencies, stocks, fiat money and other financial instruments directly from one decentralized exchange. Synthetify solves critical problems of other Synthetic assets platforms, like high fees, long confirmation times and losses caused by arbitrage during sharp market moves. Solana blockchain offers orders of magnitude better performance than any other layer one blockchain available on the market right now and thanks to low fees and fast confirmation time is perfect bedrock for applications like Synthetify. Synthetify will introduce its own token that will act as collateral for synthetic assets, reduce fees on Synthetify exchange and hold voting power during governance decisions."

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Synthetify (SNY) 資源 官網