Synergy Land Token 價格 (SNG)
今天 Synergy Land Token (SNG) 的實時價格爲 0.00837972 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SNG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Synergy Land Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.40K USD
- Synergy Land Token 當天價格變化爲 -4.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SNG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SNG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Synergy Land Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000430007964294335。
在過去30天內，Synergy Land Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0033640017。
在過去60天內，Synergy Land Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0044627296。
在過去90天內，Synergy Land Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001810292719329818。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000430007964294335
|-4.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0033640017
|-40.14%
|60天
|$ -0.0044627296
|-53.25%
|90天
|$ -0.001810292719329818
|-17.76%
Synergy Land Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.01%
-4.88%
-17.91%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Synergy Land is a Web3 multiplayer ARPG inspired by popular games, such as Diablo and Path Of Exile, the game aims to combine the best of these worlds, with a game-first vision where regular and hardcore players will enjoy an excellent gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFTs, giving the community true ownership of their digital assets. The player will take on the role of a hero, exploring dungeons in a great adventure against very powerful creatures and other players, using a dynamic skill system that will allow players to combine spells and items creating synergies between them thus generating a rich and evergrowing in-game economy through their game store and marketplace. Driven by a game-first mentality, we are committed to prioritizing the player's experience above all else. We focus on crafting engaging narratives and immersive gameplay. We are uniquely positioned to bring unprecedented quality to the Web3 gaming ecosystem. We leverage decentralized technology to give players greater control and ownership in our games. This includes everything from player-owned assets to transparent and fair game economies. Synergy Games is a game development studio established by professionals with more than 16 years of experience in the video game industry. The team has worked for companies such as Ubisoft, 2K Games, MercurySteam, Ilion Studios, Konami, Nintendo, Riot Games... and on popular IPs such as Assassin's Creed, Metroid, and Castlevania Lords of Shadow. SNG will have lots of utilities within our ecosystem such as: Governance token of Synergyland Serves as currency for Crafting and Tavern Webapps Required for Marketplace Purchases and Crafting Activities Caters to Land Taxes and Breeding Fees Used for Dungeons Fees Offers Special PVP Ranking Rewards What’s next for your project: NFT Land Sale on June 2023 Synergy Land: Early Access release on July 2023
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 SNG 兌換 AUD
A$0.0132399576
|1 SNG 兌換 GBP
￡0.006703776
|1 SNG 兌換 EUR
€0.0080445312
|1 SNG 兌換 USD
$0.00837972
|1 SNG 兌換 MYR
RM0.0373735512
|1 SNG 兌換 TRY
₺0.3020051088
|1 SNG 兌換 JPY
¥1.2763989504
|1 SNG 兌換 RUB
₽0.8033637564
|1 SNG 兌換 INR
₹0.7271083044
|1 SNG 兌換 IDR
Rp137.3724370368
|1 SNG 兌換 PHP
₱0.4871969208
|1 SNG 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.422756874
|1 SNG 兌換 BRL
R$0.0482671872
|1 SNG 兌換 CAD
C$0.0119829996
|1 SNG 兌換 BDT
৳1.0178007912
|1 SNG 兌換 NGN
₦12.60100395
|1 SNG 兌換 UAH
₴0.3493505268
|1 SNG 兌換 VES
Bs0.5027832
|1 SNG 兌換 PKR
Rs2.3380256772
|1 SNG 兌換 KZT
₸4.2407249004
|1 SNG 兌換 THB
฿0.285748452
|1 SNG 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2751900048
|1 SNG 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0076255452
|1 SNG 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0652780188
|1 SNG 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0841323888